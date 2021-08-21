RipplesMetrics: Is Buhari dead? What is love? Here are top questions Nigerians are asking Google in the last five years

Every second, Google processes about 40 000 search inquiries.

This equates to about a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year globally.

Google remains the most frequented site in Nigeria, as well as the globe, with over 90 billion monthly visit.

Google Trends is a tool that provides insights into what people are interested in.

This week on RipplesMetrics, we take a deep dive into what questions Nigerians have asked in the previous five years and which states have topped the trends.

2016

In 2016 the top 10 searches led with, What is in the newspapers today? This was followed with, What is the latest Manchester United news?, What is the meaning of love?, What is Public Relations?, What is telecommunications?

What is MMM, was also one of the top interest for Nigerians as What is bureaucracy, What is budget padding, What is Insulin? What is motivation completed the top 10 top searches for the category.

The search on what is the meaning of love was had stronger interest from Edo State followed by Lagos and Abuja.





2017

In 2017, is Buhari dead? ranked top on the list of the questions Nigerians were asking google.

Others were; How to check JAMB results, How to check WAEC results, What is a female Hyena called? What is Monkeypox?, What is bitcoin? What is MMM? Who is Bobrisky? How to check BVN?, and Where is Nnamdi Kanu now?

Search query for is Buhari dead? was highest from Anambra, Ebonyi State, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti.





2018

How to check Jamb result topped the search list while How to write a Business Plan, Who is leading in Osun Election, How to check BVN and Who is Prince Harry, were also among the top five top questions to Google.

Enugu, Kano, Benue, Republic of Niger and Anambra top the list of search for on how to write a Business Plan.





2019

This was an interesting year as violence-related questions were the most trended questions asked.

What is Xenophobia, What is Ruga, What is Terrorism were the top three. What is Election and what is Justice completed the top five searches.

What is political apathy, What is revolution, What is capital market, What is Xenophobia and What is first aid also made it into the top ten trended searches during the year.

What is Xenophobia was more popular in Enugu, Ondo, Benue, Ekiti, and Kaduna.





2020

Last year, the top trended questions were Who is the new President of the USA, When is school resuming, How to make hand sanitizer were the top three questions.

Who is George Floyd and How to make face mask completed the top five searches for the year.

Other trended questions include Who is Joe Biden, Who is Laycon, How to make cake, Who is Aisha Yesufu and How to make bread.

Kaduna, Delta, Ogun State, Oyo and Edo recorded the most questions for Who is Aisha Yesufu?





