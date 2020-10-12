Business Latest

RipplesMetrics: Nigeria’s Budget 2020 and 2021 —disparities, similarities; where the money went

October 12, 2020
RipplesMetrics: Nigeria’s Budget 2020 and 2021 —disparities, similarities; where the money went
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian government will next year spend 21% more than it did in 2020, according to its spending plan for 2021. Debt service will be higher by 6% and gulp 40% of government’s available revenue.

Funding gap will more than double this year’s level, with the deficit for 2021 139% bigger than that of 2020. Non-bet recurrent expenditure is to rise by 14%.

Read also: Revenue generation biggest obstacle to funding 2021 budget –Buhari

Meanwhile, available revenue will be more than a half greater than that of 2020 level just as statutory transfers are to be up by 13%. Capex is set to receive a 55% boost but sinking fund will be 19% weaker.

RipplesMetrics: Nigeria’s Budget 2020 and 2021 —disparities, similarities; where the money went

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */