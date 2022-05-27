RipplesMetrics: Nigeria’s top diseases by number of cases, as monkeypox now in 20 countries

The first confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on 27 February 2020 welcomed Nigeria to the global health problem.

Despite Nigerian government’s effort to control and contain the virus quickly, it has found its way to various parts of the country.

Data from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that as of Friday, 27 May 2022, Nigeria has recorded 256,004 confirmed cases, with 3,143 deaths.

2,837 cases are still in the hospital, and 250,024 persons who contracted the deadly virus have been treated and discharged.

While COVID-19 has generated a lot of media publicity, it is not the only disease residing in over 200 million Nigerians.

As at 2021, there were 26,600 confirmed cases of various diseases across 37 states and 759 local governments.

These diseases include Cholera, Lassa fever, measles, MonkeyPox, and Yellow fever. By gender, NCDC noted that 13,729 persons or 51.6% are infected while 12,871 or 48.3% are females.

Breakdown

Cholera

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholera bacteria.

For Cholera, there are 9,476 cases across 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, and 483 LGAs.

NCDC also noted that 50.9 per cent of Nigerians infected are male, and 49.5 cent is female.

CSM

Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), acute inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and the spinal cord, is a severe infection that can lead to death if left untreated.

NCDC noted 145 confirmed cases in 13 states and 68 local governments. There are 87 male and 58 female carriers.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an animal-borne, or zoonotic, acute viral illness spread by the common African rat.

For Lassa Fever, there are 2,256 confirmed cases in 34 states and 190 Local Government Areas.

1,224 Nigerian males are infected, representing 54.2%, while 45.7% are female, numbering 1,032.

Measles

The other disease captured by NCDC is measles, a severe viral infection for small children but is easily preventable by a vaccine.

There are 14,460 confirmed measles cases across all states and 736 Local Government Areas.

By gender, there are 7,445 males, while 7,015 are females.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

The disease which is currently ravaging Europe has sent fears across the world.

About 200 confirmed cases and more than 100 suspected cases of monkeypox have been detected outside of countries where it usually circulates, according to the World Health Organization.

The disease “typically presents clinically with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.”

Monkeypox virus is mainly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates, but human-to-human transmission also occurs.

The virus can be transmitted from one person to another by contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as beddings.

Typically, up to a tenth of persons ill with monkeypox may die, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups.

NCDC reveals that as at the end of 2021, there were 130 confirmed cases in 18 states and 53 Local Government Areas recorded from 2017 to 2020.

70.7% or 92 persons infected have been male, while 29.8% or 38 persons are female.

Yellow fever

Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

There were 134 confirmed cases in 16 states and 44 Local Government Areas between 2017 and 2018.

Out of this number, 100 of the infected were males and 34, females.

