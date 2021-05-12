 RipplesMetrics: Number of IDPs in Nigeria higher than population of 17 individual African countries | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Ripples Metrics

RipplesMetrics: Number of IDPs in Nigeria higher than population of 17 individual African countries

Published

50 mins ago

on

RipplesMetrics: Number of IDPs in Nigeria higher than population of 17 individual African countries

The number of Nigerians fleeing their homes due to conflict and violence is at a record high and now represents over one percent of Nigeria’s population.

This is according to data from United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and analysed by Ripples Nigeria.

UNHCR data, as of April 30, 2021, reveal that at least 2.9 million Nigerian citizens have been sent out of their homes in the last eight years, which represent about 1.50 percent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population.

Out of this number, UNHCR also revealed that no fewer than 305,329 of these displaced Nigerians are living as refugees in Cameroun, Chad, and Niger.

Put in context, what this means is that the number of Nigerians fleeing their homes due to insecurity is bigger than the individual population of seventeen African countries.

In order words, if there was to be a queue according to population, IDPs in Nigeria will be ahead of Seychelles (98,0000), Saint Helena(6,077), Sao Tome & Principe(219,159), Djibouti(988,000), Mauritus (1,271,768).

Others are Equatorial Guinea(1,402,985), Guinea-Bissau(1,968,001), Lesotho(2,142,2490), Gabon(2,225,734), Bostwana (2,351,627), Gambia (2,416,668), Namibia (2,540,905), Eswatini (1,160,164), Réunion (895,312), Western Sahara (597,339), Comoros (869,601), and Mayotte (272,815).

The sad tale

Further analysis by Ripples Nigeria of UN Refugee Agency data showed that from 2014 to 2021 the number of Nigerians living in neighbouring countries increased by over 9,000 percent.

As of April 2014, only 3,096 Nigerians were living in Chad, Niger, and Cameroun as refugees, a figure that stands now at over 305,329 persons.

The data show that in Katsina there are 80,115 IDPs who have been forced to leave their homes, while Zamfara state is accommodating 70,110 and Sokoto, 36,595.

Read also: RipplesMetrics: A Nigerian Journalist killed every seven months in the last decade

In fact, from October 2020 to January 2021, over 12,800 additional Nigerians were displaced, and an estimated 70,000 fled into the Niger Republic, UNCHR Data revealed.

Nigeria with the rest of Africa

Nigeria not only ranks fourth in the total number of IDPs in Africa, it also accounts for 9.2 percent of Africa’s 29 million displacement crisis.

South Sudan (35 percent), Central African Republic (28 percent), Somalia (22 percent), Eritrea (16 percent), and the DRC (7 percent) are the African countries with the greatest share of forcibly displaced proportionate to their total populations.

South Sudan, Eritrea, and CAR, moreover, are three of the top five countries worldwide in terms of share of the population who are refugees

Why is Nigeria’s number of IDPs rising so fast?

According to UNHCR, the Nigerian refugee crisis began in 2014.

A check on Nigeria security tracker, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations Africa program gives a clue.

According to NST, from January 2014 to May 2021 the cumulative death reported from insecurity rose from 12,609 to 79,423. This represents a rise of over 529 percent within eight years.

During that period crimes in the northeast have metamorphosed from just Boko Haram attacks to bandits and herdsmen crises.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports14 hours ago

Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat

Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Sports15 hours ago

Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation

Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Sports1 day ago

Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Sports1 day ago

Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Sports2 days ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...

Latest Tech News

Tech21 hours ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech2 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech5 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech6 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech7 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...