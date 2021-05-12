RipplesMetrics: Number of IDPs in Nigeria higher than population of 17 individual African countries | Ripples Nigeria

Ripples Metrics
RipplesMetrics: Number of IDPs in Nigeria higher than population of 17 individual African countries
The number of Nigerians fleeing their homes due to conflict and violence is at a record high and now represents over one percent of Nigeria’s population.
This is according to data from United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and analysed by Ripples Nigeria.
UNHCR data, as of April 30, 2021, reveal that at least 2.9 million Nigerian citizens have been sent out of their homes in the last eight years, which represent about 1.50 percent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population.
Out of this number, UNHCR also revealed that no fewer than 305,329 of these displaced Nigerians are living as refugees in Cameroun, Chad, and Niger.
Put in context, what this means is that the number of Nigerians fleeing their homes due to insecurity is bigger than the individual population of seventeen African countries.
In order words, if there was to be a queue according to population, IDPs in Nigeria will be ahead of Seychelles (98,0000), Saint Helena(6,077), Sao Tome & Principe(219,159), Djibouti(988,000), Mauritus (1,271,768).
Others are Equatorial Guinea(1,402,985), Guinea-Bissau(1,968,001), Lesotho(2,142,2490), Gabon(2,225,734), Bostwana (2,351,627), Gambia (2,416,668), Namibia (2,540,905), Eswatini (1,160,164), Réunion (895,312), Western Sahara (597,339), Comoros (869,601), and Mayotte (272,815).
The sad tale
Further analysis by Ripples Nigeria of UN Refugee Agency data showed that from 2014 to 2021 the number of Nigerians living in neighbouring countries increased by over 9,000 percent.
As of April 2014, only 3,096 Nigerians were living in Chad, Niger, and Cameroun as refugees, a figure that stands now at over 305,329 persons.
The data show that in Katsina there are 80,115 IDPs who have been forced to leave their homes, while Zamfara state is accommodating 70,110 and Sokoto, 36,595.
Read also: RipplesMetrics: A Nigerian Journalist killed every seven months in the last decade
In fact, from October 2020 to January 2021, over 12,800 additional Nigerians were displaced, and an estimated 70,000 fled into the Niger Republic, UNCHR Data revealed.
Nigeria with the rest of Africa
Nigeria not only ranks fourth in the total number of IDPs in Africa, it also accounts for 9.2 percent of Africa’s 29 million displacement crisis.
South Sudan (35 percent), Central African Republic (28 percent), Somalia (22 percent), Eritrea (16 percent), and the DRC (7 percent) are the African countries with the greatest share of forcibly displaced proportionate to their total populations.
South Sudan, Eritrea, and CAR, moreover, are three of the top five countries worldwide in terms of share of the population who are refugees
Why is Nigeria’s number of IDPs rising so fast?
According to UNHCR, the Nigerian refugee crisis began in 2014.
A check on Nigeria security tracker, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations Africa program gives a clue.
According to NST, from January 2014 to May 2021 the cumulative death reported from insecurity rose from 12,609 to 79,423. This represents a rise of over 529 percent within eight years.
During that period crimes in the northeast have metamorphosed from just Boko Haram attacks to bandits and herdsmen crises.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Latest Tech News
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...