RipplesMetrics: Salaries of Nigerian workers far less than other African countries | Ripples Nigeria

Ripples Metrics
RipplesMetrics: Salaries of Nigerian workers far less than other African countries
Despite working in the biggest economy in Africa, Nigerian workers minimum wage is one of the lowest in Africa.
Data from Statista show Nigeria’s economy was the biggest in Africa ahead of Egypt and South Africa in 2020.
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the benchmark for determining how wealthy a country is, stood at $443 billion in 2020.
Egypt’s GDP was worth $362 billion and ranks as the second-highest on the continent. South Africa came in third with $289.59 billion.
Algeria and Morocco’s GDP amount to $147.32 billion and $112.22 billion respectively.
However, Ripples Nigeria analysis of wageindicator.org data show an average worker in Nigeria is paid 80 percent lower than the highest minimum wage in the continent.
In fact, among 10 selected African countries for the analysis, the minimum wage of a Nigerian is the third-worst.
The countries surveyed for the analysis include Morocco, Ghana, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa, Morroco, Kenya, Angola, Libya, and Seychelles.
Nigeria’s minimum wage, which many State governments are yet to implement, is N30,000 or $73.03 in dollar terms while for an average working Moroccan minimum take home is $368.39(MAD 3,300).
Read also: RipplesMetrics…Terrorists, bandits run riot in Nigeria. Over 77 deaths reported in 11 States
Nigeria’s minimum monthly wage is only higher than that of Angola $32.79 (21454 AOA) and Ghana’s $61.15( 354.6 cedi).
The second best place to work in Africa is Seychelles with a minimum wage of $289.39(SR4272).
South Africa came in third with 160 hours of a month of work providing $239.39 (21.69 rands per hour).
Algeria followed with $150.03(DZD 20,000.00) and Kenyan’s $127.72(13,572 KES).
Libya’s minimum wage is 450 local currency which amounts to $100.13 when converted.
Minimum Wage Debate
Some State governors are yet to pay or agree on the N30, 000 national minimum wages.
President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, in an interview with The Guardian, said about 16 states were yet to commence payment of the new minimum wage.
He mentioned some of the States to include Benue, Cross River, Ekiti (only implemented levels one to six with backlogs of arrears on promotion); Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun (with huge remittance on deductions); Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, Kano, and Zamfara.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on
Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...