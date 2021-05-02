RipplesMetrics: Salaries of Nigerian workers far less than other African countries | Ripples Nigeria

Despite working in the biggest economy in Africa, Nigerian workers minimum wage is one of the lowest in Africa.

Data from Statista show Nigeria’s economy was the biggest in Africa ahead of Egypt and South Africa in 2020.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the benchmark for determining how wealthy a country is, stood at $443 billion in 2020.

Egypt’s GDP was worth $362 billion and ranks as the second-highest on the continent. South Africa came in third with $289.59 billion.

Algeria and Morocco’s GDP amount to $147.32 billion and $112.22 billion respectively.

However, Ripples Nigeria analysis of wageindicator.org data show an average worker in Nigeria is paid 80 percent lower than the highest minimum wage in the continent.

In fact, among 10 selected African countries for the analysis, the minimum wage of a Nigerian is the third-worst.

The countries surveyed for the analysis include Morocco, Ghana, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa, Morroco, Kenya, Angola, Libya, and Seychelles.

Nigeria’s minimum wage, which many State governments are yet to implement, is N30,000 or $73.03 in dollar terms while for an average working Moroccan minimum take home is $368.39(MAD 3,300).

Nigeria’s minimum monthly wage is only higher than that of Angola $32.79 (21454 AOA) and Ghana’s $61.15( 354.6 cedi).

The second best place to work in Africa is Seychelles with a minimum wage of $289.39(SR4272).

South Africa came in third with 160 hours of a month of work providing $239.39 (21.69 rands per hour).

Algeria followed with $150.03(DZD 20,000.00) and Kenyan’s $127.72(13,572 KES).

Libya’s minimum wage is 450 local currency which amounts to $100.13 when converted.

Minimum Wage Debate

Some State governors are yet to pay or agree on the N30, 000 national minimum wages.

President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, in an interview with The Guardian, said about 16 states were yet to commence payment of the new minimum wage.

He mentioned some of the States to include Benue, Cross River, Ekiti (only implemented levels one to six with backlogs of arrears on promotion); Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun (with huge remittance on deductions); Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, Kano, and Zamfara.

