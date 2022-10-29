RipplesMetrics: Top 10 Ministries with highest allocation in 2023 budget

The 10 ministries with the highest allocation in the 2023 budget proposal of N20.5 trillion submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari are namely: Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Police Affairs.

Others are Ministry Of Works and Housing, Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management And Social Development, Ministry of Interior, Federal Ministry of Power, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Together, the aforementioned ministries will receive N15.8 trillion which is 87.67 percent of the N18.04 trillion total MDAs budget allocation for 2023.

Snapshot of MDAs budget for 2023

A total of 48 MDAs spending plan were captured in the proposed budget for 2023.

Personnel expenses covering salaries, pension and gratuities of federal civil servants will cost N6.23 trillion.

Overhead and capital expenses is put at N7.74 trillion and N3.86 trillion respectively in 2023.

Breakdown of the ministries’ budget

1) Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning is the government body that manages the finances of the Federal Government of Nigeria, including managing, controlling, and monitoring federal revenues and expenditures.

The Ministry, in 2023, will get the highest allocation of N10.10 trillion.

Breakdown shows personnel will gulp N1.42 trillion while capital expenditure will be N1.36 trillion.

2) Ministry of Defence

As expected, security remains a priority and comes in second with N1.24 trillion budget allocation.

Personnel cost takes N1 trillion of the allocation while capital expenditure is put at N156.29 billion.

3) Ministry of Health

The Ministry of health for 2023 will have the third highest allocation with N1.09 trillion.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that despite an increase, the allocation is still below the global expectation.

Civil servants under the Minsitry of health will share N612.08 billion personnel cost while capital expenditure will be N404.07 billion

4) Ministry of Education

For the Ministry of Education, a total of N1.07 trillion was allocated, a 5.3 percent of the total budget.

This falls very short of the United Nations 20 per cent budgetary allocation to education in Nigeria in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 4—universal, inclusive and equitable basic education for all school-age children by 2030.

Meanwhile, breakdown shows out of the education budget N706.48 billion will go into personnel expenses and N239.23 billion for capital spending.

5) Ministry of Police Affair

The ministry of police affairs completes the top five MDAs with budget allocation of N813.91 billion.

N739.56 of the allocation will go into personnel cost and N36.42 billion will be for capital expenses.

Other MDAs in top 10

Ministry Of Works and Housing is allocated N356.03 billion of which N16.47 will be for personnel cost.

Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is expected to get N355.09 billion if lawmakers approve the budget proposal.

Out of the money allocated N61.33 will be for civil servants working in the ministry to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination and interventions in time of national and international disaster.

Ministry of Interior is allocated N304.39 billion out of which N241.78 billion will be for personnel cost.

Federal Ministry of Power, and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development were allocated N239,50 billion and N228.42 billion respectively.

Power is expected to commit N5.32 billion for personnel, while Agriculture will be spending N80.93 billion for personnel well-being.

