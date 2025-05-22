RipplesMetrics… Two years in govt: Tinubu’s diplomatic travels have reached 25 countries

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has embarked on an extensive international travel schedule, making Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy more visible on the global stage. His journeys, spanning across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, have become a notable hallmark of his presidency.

According to a compiled travel tracker, President Tinubu has visited over 25 countries in less than two years, attending high-level summits, bilateral meetings, inaugurations, and global forums. The frequency and breadth of these travels have generated both praise for diplomatic engagement and criticism over the financial and logistical implications at home.

2023: 12 foreign trips

Tinubu’s global outreach began within a month of taking office. His first trip was to France on June 20, 2023, followed closely by visits to the United Kingdom (June 24), Guinea-Bissau (July 8), and Kenya (July 15). These initial travels were framed around strengthening regional ties and reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS and AU cooperation.

By the end of 2023, President Tinubu had visited major global powers such as the United States (Sept 18), India (Sept 4), Germany (Nov 18), and the United Arab Emirates twice (Sept 10 and Nov 29). His presence at events like the G20 in India and bilateral meetings in the UAE signalled Nigeria’s push for renewed foreign investment and economic partnerships.

2024: 18 foreign trips

In 2024, the Nigerian leader maintained his brisk travel pace. Highlights included attending the African Union Summit in Ethiopia (Feb 15), a working visit to the Netherlands (Apr 23), and bilateral talks in Qatar (Feb 29), China (Aug 29), and Brazil (Nov 17).

He also made multiple visits to France (Jan 24, Aug 19, and Nov 27), a key partner in West Africa’s security and economic development. Visits to Saudi Arabia (April 26 and November 10) were aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s role in OPEC and attracting investment from the Gulf region.

2025: 6 foreign trips so far

So far in 2025, President Tinubu’s international agenda has remained active. He began the year attending Ghana’s presidential inauguration (Jan 6), followed by high-level events in the UAE (Jan 11), Tanzania (Jan 26), and Italy (May 17) for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

He has also paid multiple visits to France in 2025 — including a private trip in February and a short working visit in April.

While supporters applaud President Tinubu’s active diplomacy as necessary for positioning Nigeria on the world stage, critics argue that the president’s frequent absences raise concerns about governance, cost, and prioritization of domestic issues. The Presidency has defended the travel schedule, emphasizing the importance of building alliances, securing investment commitments, and advocating for Nigeria’s interests in multilateral institutions.

Ripples Metrics has reported that the presidency has spent a total of N5.99 billion on foreign travels between June 2023 and October 2024, according to data from GovSpend, a portal documenting the daily expenses of the federal government.

By: James Odunayo

