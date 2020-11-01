RIPPLESNIGERIA POLL: How would you rate the current level of trust in the Buhari govt?

Latest Politics

November 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Recent developments within the Nigerian polity appear to pitch the people against the Buhari-led administration.

In the face of the reputation crisis confronting the government, the poll seeks to establish if the community of ‘Hailers’ are standing resolutely behind the President or if the ‘Wailers’ are winning over more converts.

Kindly tick the appropriate box to indicate the level of trust you still have in the administration to match its words with action.

You call it BuhariMetre!

