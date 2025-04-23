RISING INSECURITY: IGP gives marching order to mobile squadron commanders

In response to the escalating wave of violent attacks across Nigeria, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced on Tuesday the immediate deployment of a special squad to combat banditry and other forms of rising criminality.

During a meeting with Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron Commanders in Abuja on Tuesday, a day that saw bandits claim the lives of 21 individuals in Kwara, Benue, and Sokoto States, the IG issued a directive for all PMF squadrons to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on constant standby, effective immediately.

This directive comes against a backdrop of increasing attacks on citizens in Plateau, Benue, Enugu, and other regions in recent weeks.

Addressing squadron commanders, Egbetokun emphasized the core function of the PMF and the necessity for immediate readiness. “The PMF was created as a strike force – to be swift, decisive and combat-ready. Effective immediately, all PMF squadrons are directed to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times,” he stated.

He further elaborated on the operational expectations for these standby units. “These units must be prepared to support their respective state commands in any situation requiring urgent tactical intervention. Additionally, each squadron will be required to send one unit for training every quarter. These sessions will go beyond operational proficiency, placing strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism and the principles of responsible policing.”

Egbetokun also announced plans for a restructuring of the PMF to enhance its efficiency and agility. “Currently, squadron sizes will be reviewed and reduced to ensure operational effectiveness and agility. From this moment, PMF commanders will be held vicariously responsible for the conduct of their personnel. You are expected to lead proactively through regular lectures, inspections and localised training programmes that reinforce discipline, respect for human rights and operational excellence.”

Reiterating the directive on the withdrawal of mobile policemen from escort duties, the IG expressed concern over the impact this had on the PMF’s tactical capabilities. “As you are aware, directives have already been issued concerning the withdrawal of PMF personnel from authorised deployments. It is the duty of all commanders to enforce this directive without delay. A firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway. The priority now is to refocus our strength and personnel towards combating violent crimes and safeguarding national security. We will also inject new leadership perspectives, strategic approaches and continuous capacity-building initiatives aimed at restoring the PMF to its rightful place as a dominant force in internal security and a model of tactical excellence,” he asserted.

The police boss made it clear that any form of indiscipline within the mobile police ranks would no longer be tolerated.

“The Nigeria Police Force will no longer allow the values, standards and discipline that once defined the police mobile force to be undermined. As a strike force of the Nigerian Police Force, the PMF carries an immense responsibility to confront armed threats, insurgency and criminal violence with integrity and courage,” Egbetokun concluded.

