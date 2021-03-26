Rising prices of food items highlight struggle of Nigerian households ---NBS | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Rising prices of food items highlight struggle of Nigerian households —NBS
Nigerians have had to budget more to purchase food items against the backdrop of dwindling income, highlighting the pressure facing households, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.
In its latest report on selected food price watch, there were increases in prices of bread, rice, cereals, potatoes, eggs, yam, meat, fruits, oil, fish among others
According to the report, in February 2021, 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size increased year-on-year by 15.62 percent and month-on month by 1.46 percent to N518.30 in February 2021 from N510. 84 in January 2021.
The Bureau also said the average price of a piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 20.50 percent and month-on-month by 2.47 percent to N47.35 in February 2021 from N46.21 in January 2021.
The average price of 1kg of tomato also increased year-on-year by 11.33 percent and decreased month-on-month by -7.07% to N269.18 in February 2021 from N289.66 in January 2021.
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Traders agree to resume north to south movement of food items in Nigeria
The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 21.02 percent and decreased month-on-month by -2.57 percent to N537.37 in February 2021 from N551.57 in January 2021.
Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 28.11 percent and month on month by 3.47 percent to N242.82 in February 2021 from N234.67 in January 2021.
The bureau also revealed that price of ripe 1kg plantain increased by 2.92 percent to N237.04. Year on year it increased by 14.06 percent.
One litre of oil also increased by 1.93 percent to N667.43. Abia state residents paid N894.12 the highest among the 36 states.
2kg of wheat flour also increased by 13.55 percent to N758.55 from the price it sold in February 2020. Abia residents paid the highest amount N933.33 while Kwara paid N660.74 the lowest.
Other prices can be found in the report.
Defending the numbers, the NBS explained that a field work was carried out by more than 700 of its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.
It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
Latest Tech News
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...