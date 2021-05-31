Rising transportation cost continues to suffocate Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigerians were once again compelled to pay more to commute from one location to another in the country in April.

In its latest report titled: “transport fare price watch for the month of April, the Bureau stated that the average transportation fare for a bus journey within the city spiked by 72.6% year-on-year in April 2021 to stand at N386.1

According to the report, it increased from N223.71 recorded in April 2020 to an average of N386.1 in April 2021. It also represents a 2.34% increase when compared to N377.27 paid by commuters in March 2021.

States with the highest bus fare within city were Zamfara (N620.35), Bauchi (N600.35), and Nasarawa (N500.23), while States with the lowest bus journey fare within city include Oyo (N200.07), Abia (N215.04), and Borno (N263.45).

Similarly, commuters’ average fare for bus journey intercity increased by 37.5% year-on-year from N1,779.51 recorded in April 2020 to N2,446.86.

It also increased by 1.48% month-on-month to N2,446.86 in April 2021 from N2,411.29 recorded in the previous month.

States with the highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,594.21), Lagos (N3,500.20), and Sokoto (N3,340.30).

On the other hand States with the lowest bus fare intercity were Bayelsa (N1,764.55), Bauchi (N1,782.12), and Enugu (N1,800.40).

NBS also showed that Air travel passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 18.43% year-on-year from N30,743.65 recorded in the corresponding month of 2020 to an average of N36,409.46 in April 2021.

It however recorded a marginal decline of 0.24% from N36,495.41 in March 2021 to an average of N36,409.46.

Air passengers in Anambra (N38,650), Bauchi (N38,550), and Lagos State (N38,400) paid the highest fare.

While States with the lowest airfare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,750), Sokoto (N33,500), and Enugu (N35,200).

Another transportation journey captured is Motorcycle which NBS showed surged by 86.41% year-on-year from N148.22 recorded in April 2020 to N276.3 in April 2021.

This also represents an increase of 1.79% compared to N271.44 recorded in the preceding month.

States with the highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop include Yobe (N455.02), Lagos (N435.21), and Taraba (N430.55).

While states with the lowest fare paid were Adamawa (N95.10), Katsina (N155.04), and Niger (N160.20).

Also the average the fare paid by waterway passenger increased by 35.22% in April 2021 from N606.59 recorded in the corresponding month of 2020 to N820.23.

This represents a 1.47% month-on-month increase to N820.23 in April 2021 from N808.38 recorded in March 2021.

States with the highest fare by waterway passenger transport in April 2021 were Delta (N2,400.00), Bayelsa (N2,358.60), and Rivers State (N2,300.00).

On the other hand, the lowest fare by waterway in the review month was Borno (N260.14), Gombe (N315.60), and Kebbi (N350.65).

