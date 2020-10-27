Risk of Covid-19 resurgence high due to large gatherings of #EndSARS protesters –PTF

The risk of a possible resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria is high, so says the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha.

According to Boss Mustapha who revealed this on Monday during a joint media briefing of the taskforce in Abuja, the outbreak of a second wave of the pandemic is possible due to large gatherings of the EndSARS protesters and the mayhem that followed.

Boss Mustapha further added that the large gatherings witnessed during the protests and the break-ins at various warehouses, homes and looting of stores puts Nigeria at a great risk of a resurgence of the virus.

He said; “Over the past two weeks, Nigerians have focused attention on two important issues.

“The protests by youths have unfortunately metamorphosed into an unprecedented safety and security situation with COVID-19 developments in the country and around the world.

“Both activities are critical to our nation because the security situation impacts negatively on our economy, social life, international reputation and ability to effectively coordinate the national response.

“Also, the large gatherings witnessed during the protests and during the break-ins at various warehouses, homes and looting of stores put us at a great risk of a resurgence of the virus,” he added.

