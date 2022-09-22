Rita Dominic denies welcoming set of twins

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic has denied reports that she welcomed a set of twins with her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

She described the speculation as ‘fake news’.

On Wednesday there were speculations across social media that the actress and her husband welcomed their first set of kids in the United Kingdom.

To put the rumour to rest, the veteran thespian shared a gif with the caption ‘Fake News’ on her official Twitter platform.

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got married in April 2022. She publicly flaunted her husband, Fidelis Anosike, a businessman and publisher for the first time in December 2020.

She tied the knot at the age of 47.

