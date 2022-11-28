Rita Dominic includes husband, Fidelis Anosike’s surname on IG profile

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic on Monday updated her Instagram bio as she officially included her husband, Fidelis Anosike’s surname in her profile.

The couple celebrated their white wedding ceremony in North Yorkshire, England last weekend. The fairy tale event was well attended by some of Dominic’s colleagues from the movie industry.

Read also:Rita Dominic denies welcoming set of twins

A recent check on her Instagram page revealed that the 47-year-old actress has added her husband’s surname to her name.

Her Instagram bio has been changed from Rita Dominic to Rita Dominic Anosike.

Check out her bio below.

