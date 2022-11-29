Entertainment
Rita Dominic reveals how UAE ban almost ruined wedding plans
The newly married Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has explained how the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) visa ban almost deprived her of her wedding dress.
The thespian married Fidelis Anosike in a star-studded white wedding in Yorkshire, the United Kingdom, last Saturday.
In a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 47-year-old recalled how the UAE ban nearly ruined the wedding, but her designer, Michael Nardi, went the extra mile and ensured the event was a success.
The UAE authorities in October suspended the issuance of visa to Nigerians and citizens of 19 other countries.
Dominic wrote:
“Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @micheal5inco for making my dream wedding gown.
READ ALSO: Rita Dominic includes husband, Fidelis Anosike's surname on IG profile
“It was a lot of hardwork and patience since we were in two different countries.The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @micheal_nardi_who you see in this video came to the rescue by going above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.”
She also thanked her “dream team” for making her to look stunning for the day.
“Thank you to my dream team who worked hard to get me looking good in this gown. Love you all from the bottom of my heart. @thestudiobysbym @oluchionuigbo @lessandrasbeauty @bkuniquehair @kateokpo,” she added.
