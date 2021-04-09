Rita Dominic reveals she wants to get her marriage right, once and for all | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Rita Dominic reveals she wants to get her marriage right, once and for all
Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has revealed that she is prepared to walk down the aisle, but, she wants to make sure her marital life does not hit rock bottom.
Speaking in a new interview with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, the Nollywood actress spoke about her acting career, relationship and personal life.
The actress who revealed that she was in a relationship with Fidelis Anosike last December, confirmed that she is prepared to settle down but she wants to take her time.
“I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married till they died, and they had a beautiful relationship. The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it,” she said.
I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all. You know, we make such a big deal of it; we force people and put pressure on them to go in.”
“When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying to please people.”
During her chat with Chude, she also revealed why she decided to share photos of her partner on Instagram.
“That’s the thing…it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway…It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades,” she said.
