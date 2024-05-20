River Crisis: Jonathan calls for truce, begs Wike, Fubara to work as a team

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to bury their hachets and work together for the growth of the state.

Jonathan, who made the call during the flag-off of the Trans-Kalabari Road on Monday, said it was time the two political gladiators make peace as the political crisis rocking the state would not allow for a meaningful development.

The former President described the incessant battles between governors and their predecessors and the political tension in the state as worrisome.

The former allies have been at loggerheads since October last with parties divided between the two men.

READ ALSO:RIVERS CRISIS: Those who want to distract us now sleep with their eyes open —Gov Fubara

Jonathan said: “Outgoing governors and incoming governors must know that they are working together for the collective interest of the state.

“In the case of Rivers, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the land and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help.

“Rivers State is very critical in this nation. It is the heart of the Niger Delta.”

The former president reminded the combatants that the oil-rich state which was crucial to the nation’s development and must not to be thrown into crisis.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now