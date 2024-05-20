News
River Crisis: Jonathan calls for truce, begs Wike, Fubara to work as a team
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to bury their hachets and work together for the growth of the state.
Jonathan, who made the call during the flag-off of the Trans-Kalabari Road on Monday, said it was time the two political gladiators make peace as the political crisis rocking the state would not allow for a meaningful development.
The former President described the incessant battles between governors and their predecessors and the political tension in the state as worrisome.
The former allies have been at loggerheads since October last with parties divided between the two men.
READ ALSO:RIVERS CRISIS: Those who want to distract us now sleep with their eyes open —Gov Fubara
Jonathan said: “Outgoing governors and incoming governors must know that they are working together for the collective interest of the state.
“In the case of Rivers, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the land and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help.
“Rivers State is very critical in this nation. It is the heart of the Niger Delta.”
The former president reminded the combatants that the oil-rich state which was crucial to the nation’s development and must not to be thrown into crisis.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...