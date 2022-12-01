Rivers Accord Party accuses Wike of victimisation

The Accord Party in Rivers State has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of victimizing and stifling opposition parties in the state by coming up with “stringent and underhand policies” to muzzle and stop them from campaigning and soliciting for votes towards the 2023 general elections.

The Accord Party, in a statement issued on Thursday by its Media and Communication for the Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council, Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, cited the Executive Orders 21 and 22 recently signed by the government.

The state government, by the Executive Order 22, had put a stop to the use of residential properties and building for party offices and secretariats, which opposition parties in the State believe is a move targeted at stifling them.

In its statement, the Accord Party pointed out that the promulgation of the Executive Orders has “very little to do with the maintenance of law and order as claimed by the Rivers State Government.

“Rather, they are intended to stifle the political space and deny the electorate their inalienable rights to vote their choice in the 2O23 elections.”

“Accord:Party has come to stay in Rivers State and cannot be bullied in any manner.

“The current Rivers State government is notorious for acts of impunity, vindictiveness, high-handedness, tyranny and disrespect for the people of Rivers State.

“The Rivers State PDP is currently engulfed in self-imposed implosion made worse by the burden of an uninspiring governorship candidate. Faced with imminent defeat in 2023, the PDP is looking for undemocratic means to retain political power in the state,” the statement reads.

