Rivers administrator denies 10,000 job recruitment claim, labels report ‘fake’

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has firmly refuted reports circulating on social media regarding the purported approval of 10,000 new personnel into the state’s civil service.

In a statement released on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Dr. Inyingi Brown, the acting Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, dismissed the claims as false and misleading, urging the public to disregard them entirely.

The contested announcement, which alleged that the administrator had authorized the mass recruitment and that an application portal would be accessible by midnight on Sunday, April 13, 2025, was falsely attributed to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

“We wish to categorically inform the people of Rivers State and the general public to ignore the fake announcement,” the statement read.

Dr. Brown emphasized that any legitimate communication concerning civil service employment would originate directly from the appropriate state agencies, and not through unverified online sources.

“Appropriate information will be released by the Rivers State Civil Service Commission when it falls due,” he stated.

He reiterated the importance of relying on official channels for accurate information, cautioning against the spread of misinformation through unauthorized platforms.

