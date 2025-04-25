Rivers administrator requests more time to brief Reps

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), on Friday, requested more time to properly brief members of the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on developments in the state.

He made the request at a meeting with the committee in Abuja.

This followed his failure to appear before the committee on Thursday.

Ibas, who expressed regret for his inability to attend earlier engagements, said the absence was not out of disregard, but due to the weighty and urgent demands of stabilising governance in Rivers.

He said: “I have always held the National Assembly in the highest regard. I recognise the importance of your oversight responsibilities and your interest in the progress being made in River, which is presently relatively calm, but still fragile.

“That said, I only request your understanding and the indulgence of this committee to grant me additional time to adequately prepare and present a comprehensive and constructive briefing given the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the current transitional period in Rivers.

“It is important that any engagement with this committee is done with the depth, accuracy, and clarity it rightfully deserves.

“I remain fully committed to cooperating with the committee and to ensuring that all relevant information is made available in due course to support your important work.

“I only request the understanding and the indulgence of this committee to grant me additional time to adequately prepare and present a comprehensive and constructive briefing given the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the current transitional period in Rivers.

“It is important that any engagement with this committee is done with the depth, accuracy, and clarity it rightfully deserves.

“I remain fully committed to cooperating with the committee and to ensuring that all relevant information is made available in due course to support your important work.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Julius Ihonvbere, who addressed journalists after the closed-door meeting, said the committee resolved to give a new date to the sole administrator.

He encouraged the administrator to feel at ease and stressed that the committee members were carefully selected to ensure broad representation across geopolitical zones and legislative experience.

“I want you to feel relaxed because the members you see here were carefully selected based on zonal representation and membership of the House to advance the progress that Rivers needs to make to be part and parcel of the holistic structure of democracy that Nigeria represents today.

“We have demonstrated again and again our preparedness to do this job efficiently and effectively,” he assured.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now