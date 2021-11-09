Rivers Angels beaten by Sundowns at CAF Women’s Champions League

Nigeria’s representatives at the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, Rivers Angels have fallen to a second defeat in two games.

The Portharcourt ladies, who began their campaign on a disappointing note, failed to bounce back to increase their chances of reaching the next round.

Rivers Angels suffered their second defeat in Egypt, losing 1-0 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

Playing in their second Group B game on Tuesday, the Nigerian champions conceded a 17th-minute goal from Sundowns captain Zanele Nhlapo, and could not peg back for the rest of the game.

For the South Africans, it is now two wins from two group games, as they top the group while Rivers Angels remain bottom with no point.

The other game of the group saw Kenya’s Vihiga Queens defeat Asfar 2-0 to record their first win.

Rivers Angels had been hammered 3-0 by Morocco’s Asfar in their first game of the eight-team tournament.

The Edwin Okon side will take on Vihiga Queens in their final group game on Friday.

