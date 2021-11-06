Rivers Angels defeated in opening game of CAF Women’s Champions League

Nigeria’s representatives at the CAF Women’s Champions League, Rivers Angels fell to a 3-0 defeat in their opening game of the competition.

The Portharcourt club were thrashed by Asfar of Morocco inside the El Salam stadium in Egypt.

The continental competition, which is happening for the first time in history, is already seeing records being made across the continent.

Sanaa Mssoudy scored the first-ever hat-trick in the history of the competition, as Asfar picked up a big win over the Nigerians in Group B.

Read Also: Nigerian champions, Rivers Angels, qualify for inaugural CAF Women’s CL

Mssoudy put Asfar 1-0 ahead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half to seal a memorable win for the North Africans.

In the other game of Group B, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa got their campaign off to a perfect start edging Kenya’s Vihiga Queens also at the weekend.

Nigerian champions, Rivers Angels would hope to bounce back when they face Mamelodi Sundowns of in their second group game next Tuesday.

The second round of games will begin on Monday and will involve Group A’s Wadi Degla of Egypt, Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana, Equatorial Guinea side Malabo Kings and AS Mande of Mali.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now