Sports
Rivers Angels out of CAF WCL despite win over Vihiga Queens in final group game
Rivers Angels are out of the CAF Women’s Champions League despite clinching a big win over Kenya’s Vihiga Queens in their final group game on Friday.
The Nigeria’s representatives at the maiden edition of the continental competition failed to begin their campaign on a good note and paid for it.
Rivers Angels started with a 3-0 hammering by Morocco’s Asfar in the eight-team tournament before losing 1-0 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in their second game.
Going into Friday’s fixture, Rivers Angels needed to beat Vihiga Queens by a wide margin and hope South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Asfar of Morocco.
But the Nigerian champions crashed out despite a comfortable 4-0 win against Vihiga Queens as Asfar managed to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in the other game of the group.
A brace by Vivian Ikechukwu and a goal each by Oluwadamilola Koku and Gift Monday handed Angels their first win of the competition.
The final group B standing sees Sundowns top with seven points, Asfar second with four points while Rivers Angels and Vihiga Queens both on three points ended in third and fourth spots respectively.
