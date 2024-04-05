Rivers APC accuses Gov Fubara of plot to cripple assembly, amid alleged revived impeachment threats

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday launched a fresh attack on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The party alleged he was planning to use the courts to declare the state House of Assembly illegal.

This accusation comes amidst renewed tensions between the governor and the Assembly, with runouts that 27 members, reportedly loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, have revived threats to impeach Fubara.

The APC further charged Fubara with inciting violence and disrespecting President Bola Tinubu, who recently intervened in the state’s political crisis.

The state APC caretaker committee chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, made the allegations during a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Fubara, who has been enmeshed in a political feud with his predecessor and estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, had, during the meeting with NULGE members on Wednesday, made a veiled reference to his detractors in the state, saying he would surprise those daring him.

He also assured the local government employees of his support and urged them not to be intimidated but to “brace up, because the next step, it will be fire for fire in Rivers State. Everything will be implemented.”

Reacting to the governor’s statement, Okocha accused him of fanning the embers of war, saying that Fubara deviated from the matter presented to him by the NULGE and started stoking a fire in a manner that was disrespectful to the president.

He stated, “I want to use this opportunity to inform Rivers people and Nigerians of the move by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to procure interim court orders from judges that I may not name here, but I will put in my petition today at the National Judicial Council.

“He wants to procure an interim order stopping the implementation of the laws which he was vetoed over. He wants to procure an order to announce as illegal the Rivers State House of Assembly as constituted and as led by Honourable Martin Chike Amaewhule. The governor is in the business as we speak and I speak with all authority because the walls have ears.

“These are the plans that are on and he is doing that so that he will now leverage on that order to go ahead to appoint caretaker committees in local government against the warning of the man he says he respects, the president.

“Rivers State cannot be turned to a pariah because of the cluelessness of one person. Rivers State is a state to be reckoned with in the comity of nations, highly respected and regarded. But see how dangerously we have fallen because we have a governor who does not understand his left from his right.

“If the government of Siminalayi Fubara tends towards intransigence, then he will meet with civil disobedience. It is just natural”, the party said.

