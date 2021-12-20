Rivers APC accuses Gov Wike of dishonesty over statement on Electoral Bill amendment

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated Governor Nyesom Wike over what it said was his dishonesty and politicisation of the Electoral Bill amendment.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Rivers APC Publicity Secretary-elect, Senibo Chris Finebone, on behalf of Chairman-elect, Chief Emeka Bekee.

According to Finebone, the APC “is perplexed that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has heightened his duplicity and shifty politics to the important matter of new Electoral Bill passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.”

The APC further detailed how Wike had threatened to challenge the new Electoral Bill in court if President Muhammadu Buhari went ahead to sign it into an Act.

Finebone disclosed that “Governor Wike issued the threat on Thursday, November 11, 2021, while delivering his address at the special court session in Port Harcourt to mark the beginning of the 2021-2022 Legal year. That was even before the bill was submitted to President Buhari for assent.

“The Governor, who faulted the amendment of clause 87 of the act, which mandates political parties to use the direct mode of primaries in electing candidates for elections, said political parties should be allowed to conduct their affairs the way they deem fit.

“He said and I quote him, ‘If Mr. President assents it, we will challenge it in court as regards the issue of direct primaries. We believe that it is an interference in the internal affairs of a political party. Every party should be left on the choice of how to elect their own candidate.’ Those were the words of Gov Wike. Every print, electronic and online media widely circulated his threat,” the statement read.

The APC noted that the character of the Governor was not surprising due to his inconsistent stance on national issues.

Read also: Rivers APC boils, as Amaechi, Abe trade words again

“Sadly, the governor did not surprise many by being consistent for once. He said it was doubtful whether President Muhammadu Buhari would assent to the Electoral Act, as amended by the National Assembly. He said so while speaking on an African Independent Television programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, December 2. Wike queried why the president would be seeking advice from the INEC on a law that has been passed by the National Assembly.

“In less than 3 weeks, Gov Wike had made a 360 degree U-turn and ignominiously swallowed his threat. Suddenly he has become the champion and advocate for signing the Electoral Bill into law.

“To the governor, as long as there is something to reap politically, it doesn’t matter how many times one changes position on a single issue. To him that is politics, but to decent minds that is duplicity and it’s unbecoming of a governor.

“It was bewildering to see the governor cast doubt on the President and APC over the matter. In Wike’s words: ‘The President should sign the Electoral Act as amended. The President has no reason not to sign the amendment; the APC and the President are deceiving Nigerians.’ And I ask, really?

“Governor Wike is diminishing the character and stature of Rivers people before Nigerians. We are not unstable, deceitful, and duplicitous people. Far from it!” the APC stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now