Rivers APC alleges PDP plotting to exclude opposition from 2023 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was plotting to exclude opposition parties from participating in the 2023 elections.

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Tonye Cole, stated this when he featured on a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today.

Justice E. A Obile of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, had on Tuesday nullified all the primary elections conducted by the APC in the state in May.

He said the process was characterised by unlawful exclusion of some party members.

The APC had since dismissed the ruling as travesty of justice.

Tonye, who spoke about the development, said the party had appealed the ruling.

He said: “We are going to appeal the judgment and will come out with a positive result. I see a fear factor on the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for taking every opposition to the court. They’re determined to exclude opposition parties from the elections.

“Elections this time are based on issues. I’m happy that people contesting positions under the party are concerned about real issues. Rivers State has suffered all over the years. People are fed up with the PDP because it has weaponized poverty. People are getting poorer every day.

“So as soon as we conclude on the process of appeal, we’ll continue our campaigns. We are focused on winning elections.”

