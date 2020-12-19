Rivers APC crisis deepens as caretaker committee suspends Abe, Aguma, others

The crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be far from over as the party on Saturday announced the suspension of Senator Magnus Abe, Hon. Igo Aguma, Barr. Wogu Boms and Livingstone Wechie for anti-party activities.

The APC also expelled all individuals who were inaugurated as members of the caretaker committees at wards, local governments, and state level by Aguma on Friday.

The affected members were expelled for refusing to withdraw their cases in court as demanded by the party’s national leadership.

READ ALSO: Rivers APC crisis will never end until… — Sen Abe

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula, who confirmed the development in a chat with journalists on Saturday, said the four party chiefs were suspended based on a recommendation by their wards and local government areas.

The APC chapter in Rivers State has been embroiled in intra-party crisis before the 2019 general election with the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and Abe controlling different factions of the party.

The feud caused APC the 2019 governorship election in the state after Amaechi’s faction formed an alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC) in a bid to defeat Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions