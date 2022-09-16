Rivers APC decries ‘artificial’ fuel scarcity, calls on govt’s intervention

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has decried what it calls the artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the state capital, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the state.

The state has been experiencing the fuel scarcity in the past few days which the state APC believes is deliberate and has called the government to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

The party noted that the fuel scarcity was as a result of a leadership crisis within the ranks of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) .

In a statement on Thursday issued in Port Harcourt by the state APC spokesman, Darlington Nawuju, the party called on Governor Nyesom Wike to step in to save residents from further hardship.

“The APC is shocked that Rivers people and businesses in Rivers State have been forced to pay upwards of N700 per litre of petrol from black market traders due to the failure of IPMAN to settle its internal leadership issues,” the statement said.

“We, therefore, call on the Rivers State Government not to ignore the people’s hardship and to quickly intervene as any responsive and responsible government would do in order to save all those living and doing businesses in the state.

“This call has become expedient because the cost of living and doing business in the state has multiplied geometrically within the last 72 hours.”

