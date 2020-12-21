Rivers APC faction suspends Amaechi, expels Giadom, Senator Uchendu

The crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new twist on Monday as a faction loyal to Senator Magnus Abe announced the suspension of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, from the party.

The faction led by Igo Aguma also suspended factional Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Isaac Ogbobula. The Ogbobula faction of the state chapter of APC is loyal to Amaechi.

A former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom and Senator Andrew Uchendu were also expelled from the party.

The Pro-Amaechi faction had earlier suspended Senator Magnus Abe, Igo Aguma, Livingstone Wechie, Wogu Boms and all caretaker committee leaders inaugurated by Aguma.

Aguma, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, also said the APC had written to the Rivers State Electoral Commission (RISIEC) to declare its readiness to partake in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

According to Aguma, decision was taken at an extraordinary Executive meeting he presided over in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The statement read in part: “The State Executive Committee also accepted and ratified the decision of the State Disciplinary Committee to uphold the indefinite suspension of Isaac Ogbobula by the Ward 10 and LGA Executive of Ahoada-East Local Government Area of Rivers State. Isaac Ogbobula is hereby suspended indefinitely from APC Rivers.

“The state chairman briefed the executive committee meeting that he received communication from the APC executive of Gokana LGA to the effect that both Ward 16, Bera and the Gokana LGA chapters of the party have expelled Chief Victor Giadom from the APC as well as a report from Emohua LGA chapter that both Ward 4 and Emohua Local Government chapter of the party in Rivers State has suspended Senator Chief Andrew Uchendu from the APC.

“The executive committee referred both reports from Emohua and Gokana Local Government Areas on Chief Victor Giadom and Senator Andrew Uchendu to the State Disciplinary Committee for further action in line with Article 21 of APC Constitution.

“The state caretaker committee also expressed commitment to work assiduously to bring the party to reckoning in Rivers state. We, therefore, urge our teeming members and supporters to stay focused as we collectively usher in the new dawn of APC in Rivers state.”

