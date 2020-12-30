Rivers APC factional leader vows to challenge dissmissal at Supreme Court

The Rivers APC factional leader, Igo Aguma in Rivers State has stated that he would challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which dismissed him as caretaker committee chairman of the party.

He stated that he would pursue the matter in the Supreme Court.

The appeal court in Abuja on Tuesday sacked Aguma as the caretaker chairman of the APC in the state and declared Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula of the Rotimi Amaechi faction in the state, as the state chairman of the party.

Read also: Rivers APC faction suspends Amaechi, expels Giadom, Senator Uchendu

But reacting to the ruling, Aguma in a statement urged party members to remain calm

Reacting to the development in a statement by a former House of Assembly members, Golden Chioma, he said “We have been briefed on the Court of Appeal judgement today in Abuja.

“All party faithful in Rivers State should remain calm and resolute as we have already instructed our lawyers to appeal the judgements at the Supreme Court while we continue with our preparations for the 2021 local government election in Rivers state.

“APC must be on the ballot and there is no going back.”

Join the conversation

Opinions