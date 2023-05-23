Politics
Rivers APC gov’ship candidate, Cole insists on pursuing petition despite party’s withdrawal
Tonye Cole, the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 governorship candidate, on Monday night, assured his supporters that he would pursue his petition challenging the outcome of the March 18, 2023 governorship election to a logical conclusion.
Cole, who stated this on his social media handles, was reacting to the reported withdrawal of the APC from the petition challenging the victory of the candidate of the Peoples of Democratic Party {PDP}, Similiayi Fubara as Rivers Governor-elect at the tribunal in Abuja.
Read also: Rivers APC abandons guber candidate, Cole, in court, withdraws petition against PDP, INEC
He said: “I formally denounce the false rumors that have been circulating regarding our petition against the results from the Rivers State governorship election. I assure you that our petition remains firm and steadfast, and we will not waiver in our pursuit of justice.
“Despite attempts to undermine our efforts, I want to emphasize that we are working tirelessly to ensure that our voices are heard. We remain undeterred and resolute in our efforts to fight for what is right until justice is served.”
