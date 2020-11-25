Rivers APC kicks against planned demolition of market for construction of flyover

The plan for the demolition of Ikwoku Market in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital by the state government has been condemned by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state government had said it would demolish the Ikokwu market to make way for the construction of the seventh flyover in the state capital.

The flyover is expected to traverse Azikiwe Street to Ikokwu Market area in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to the party, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesman, Ogbonna Nwuke, such a move would destabilise the traders at the spare parts market as no appropriate steps were taken to relocate the traders.

The statement read in part: “In our view, these traders should be given a little time to move to alternative places. We are aware that government has offered a spot at Iriebe to the traders. How ready is the place in terms of security and the provision of other infrastructure required to receive the embattled traders?

“We have a lot of regard for all those who are struggling to earn a living. They contribute to our GDP as a nation and take care of the family unit which is the bedrock of any country.

“We have no words to spare on the Wike administration at this time. Our eyes are firmly focused on the pain that these displaced traders are going through. We stand with them and share in their grief.”

