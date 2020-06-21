Rivers APC suspends Giadom

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday suspended the former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Mr. Victor Giadom, for acts of gross infractions against the party’s constitution.

The Media Adviser to APC Chairman in Rivers State, Livingstone Wechie, said in a statement that the suspension followed the recommendations of the party’s fact-finding committee.

Giadom, who resigned from the APC National Working Committee (NWC) ahead of the 2019 general election, had been laying claim to the party’s acting National Chairman position following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal last Tuesday.

According to the statement, the committee recommended that “Giadom be immediately suspended from the APC and every party activities for his numerous infractions of the party constitution and conduct, which had caused the party irredeemable disrepute.”

READ ALSO: Rivers APC faction picks Worgu Boms to replace Giadom

The statement reads:

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has suspended Hon. Victor Giadom for acts of gross infractions of the Party’s Constitution.

“The fact-finding committee of the party recommended the following measures against Hon. Victor Giadom – that Hon. Victor Giadom be immediately suspended from the party and every party activities for his numerous infractions of the party Constitution and conduct, which have brought the Party irredeemable disrepute.

“That Victor Giadom should immediately write a letter of apology to the party and the same should be published in three National Newspapers.

“The committee report which was presented to our state Executive Committee meeting was accepted and adopted as the position of the APC in Rivers State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions