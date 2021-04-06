Rivers APC threatens to sanction Amaechi, Abe | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State has issued a three-month ultimatum to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Senator Magnus Abe to resolve their differences or face sanctions.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, by the leader of the APC Chapter, Ibiso Nwuche after an extra-ordinary meeting of the party held in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

Nwuche said the ultimatum was due to the failure of the APC leadership in the state to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

“Having not had any benefit from the party due to failed leadership from the state and the grassroots levels in Ahoada East, we resolved and gave them (Amaechi and Abe), till July this year to reconcile themselves at the top and move the party forward before we take next action,” Nwuche said.

A statement by Amaechi directing the riverine part of the state to prepare and produce the APC governorship candidate to take over power in 2023 was his personal opinion, the APC leader also explained.

He urged the minister to allow internal democracy thrive as only delegates of the party can decide who will fly the party’s flag.

