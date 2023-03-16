Rivers APC youth group shuns Amaechi, endorses Wike’s candidate

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi may have lost grip of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the endorsement of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialayi Fubara, who is the anointed candidate of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The APC youth group, at a press conference held at the NUJ Press Center in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, effectively dumped the APC candidate, Tonye Cole, despite pleas by Amaechi for the people of the state to rally behind him in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

A press release signed by a leader of the APC youth group, Ikenda Clinton Elechi, who is also an Assistant Director of Media of the Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation (TCCO), stated that the youths in the party had decided to support Fubara ahead of the election.

According to Elechi, the decision of the youths to dump Amaechi and their party’s candidate arose from the former Minister’s betrayal during the presidential election where he allegedly told party members to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Part of the release made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“As you all are aware, the Governorship and Houses of Assembly Elections are scheduled to hold nationwide this Saturday, March 18th, 2023 including here in Rivers State.

“As you are also aware, during the first round of elections that featured the Presidential and National Assembly contests, the former Transportation Minister, His Excellency, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi adopted, endorsed and directed party members in the state to vote for the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against that of our Party, the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Although those of us seated here and other of our supporters did not heed the directive, we were nonetheless aware of it.

“The directive threw the party supporters into a state of confusion so much so that it cost the party her National Assembly Seats. Since then, that directive has remained active and till this very moment, not been rescinded.

“It is therefore on the strength of that directive that we are gathered here to make the following declarations:

1. That we are loyal members of the Party who have made huge contributions and sacrifices for the development of the Party.

2. That we salute Rivers people on their support towards our Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last elections.

3. Similarly, that we commend the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his stance on power returning to the South after 8 years of Northern rule which is in line with the dreams of our founding Fathers.

4. That we acknowledge the support of the Governor, his supporters and the good people of the State without whom the party would have, once again, lost the Presidential Elections in the State as was the case in previous elections.

5. That in the spirit of reciprocity and good faith, we align ourselves with call by the leader of the Party in the State, Chief Tony Chidugam Okocha (Ksc), that the party returns the favour done her by the Governor and people of Rivers State.

6. In view of the above therefore, we, the youths of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State, hereby, without any form of hesitation, endorse and adopt Sir Siminialayi Fubara as the preferred choice of the Party for the Governorship of Rivers State.

7. That our Party, being a Party of Justice and fairness, Sir Siminialayi Fubara answers both the question of Riverine governorship as well as in keeping with the principle of power rotation wherein power should rotate to the Rivers South-East Senatorial Zone, the only zone yet to produce the governor of our dear State.

8. Finally, that we call on other candidates to step down for Sir Fubara in the spirit of good faith and enjoin Rivers people to vote him accordingly.”

Those at the briefing included, Precious Awuse, Wonodi Wosu, Derek Amadi, Kingsley Orji, Chief Wilson Wopara, Comr. Obarinee Wai-Ogosu, and Comr. Baritone Clifford Zeal from the Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation.

