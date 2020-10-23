Rivers Assembly confirms members of electoral commission ahead of LGA election

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed eight nominees as chairman and commissioners of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) ahead of the local government election in the state.

The House screened the nominees following a letter from Governor Nyesom Wike requesting the screening and confirmation of the individuals into RSIEC.

Those confirmed by the Assembly were Justice George Omereji who is the chairman, Mrs. Doris Chuka, Mrs. Chioma Ochia and Prof. Hope Gilbert.

Others were – Mr. Barine Nwikinanee, Dr. Solomon Egbe and Dr. Iyeneone Tamunobenetonari.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani, advised the commissioners-designate to ensure effective service delivery to the people of the state.

