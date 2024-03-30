Rivers Assembly threatens to resume impeachment move against Gov Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Saturday threatened to resume the impeachment proceeding against Governor Siminalayi Fubara over alleged dishonesty.

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, gave the warning in a communiqué at a press briefing in Port Harcourt.

He warned the governor against continuous breaches of the constitution.

Amaewhule, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, was accompanied to the briefing by 26 lawmakers.

The state was thrown into a crisis in October last year when lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister moved to impeach Fubara.

The lawmakers led by Amaewhule later dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) before President Bola Tinubu’s waded into the matter.

However, the crisis has not been fully resolved with the two parties accusing each other of breaching the agreement of the peace meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in December last year.

At the briefing, the lawmakers accused Governor Fubara of breaching his part of the peace accord.

The communiqué read: “We begin by announcing to you that sponsored attacks on the House has failed woefully. Enemies of the people and those who cannot withstand the principles of the rule of law as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy, in their frustration, started with the burning and later demolition of the Hallowed Chamber.

“Their plan is to eliminate the legislature that is pushing for the independence granted her by the Constitution since they cannot exercise undue control over her. We survived these attacks!



READ ALSO: Court remands Gov Fubara’s loyalists over Rivers Assembly explosion

“Their new strategy is to use another arm of government, lobbyists, attack dogs, and the mainstream and social media to bring the House to disrepute and consummate their agenda. In this regard, various individuals, groups, and media mercenaries have been recruited to actualize their objectives.

“The latest of the new groups recruited against the 10th Assembly is the ‘Former Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council.’ In a press conference on the 26th of March 2024 signed by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, this group inferred that the House is an illegal and unconstitutional Assembly.

“Others in this group are the likes of Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Senator Lee Maeba, and Prince Uche Secondus. Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, and Sir Celestine Omehia amongst others are among these desperate politicians who left their houses and gathered under a canopy with H.E. Atiku Abubakar and H.E. Ifeanyi Okowa’s pictures on a banner behind them professing their new support for Mr. President and the Rivers State Governor.

“On the other hand, they derided the 10th Assembly which they are unhappy with for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) which incidentally is the President’s Political Party. Worse still, they lied against and attacked the FCT Minister who worked tirelessly for the victory of the President and the Governor in Rivers State.

“In other words, they are against those who defeated them and put them to shame by ensuring the victory of the President and Governor in the State, but they now “subscribe” to the President and Governor. What a weak strategy from a group that thinks they are smart!

“The good people of Rivers State know who they truly are. Our constituents will not forget in a hurry how they fought against the candidature of the current Governor and Mr. President during the elections.

“ We are not surprised that they are no longer saying all the unprintable things against the President and the Governor because this is who they are. They now want to advise the President and use unprintable words against the former Governor of Rivers State- His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON. GSSRS. Life Bencher who God used to unite and transform Rivers State to enviable heights. Their new game plan is to blackmail Mr. President with “oil production and OPEC Quota”. This is the end game for them. What a shame!”

