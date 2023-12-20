Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Fubara

The intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis in Rivers State has started yielding results, as members of the state House of Assembly have withdrawn the impeachment notice that was previously sent to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers officially began their sessions in the state capital of Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The lawmakers gathered solely to focus on the withdrawal of the impeachment notice against Fubara during their deliberations.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the withdrawal followed a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the warring parties at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday night, where a truce was mediated.

According to a report by TVC, the lawmakers announced their decision to withdraw in a notice read on the house floor, citing respect for the President as the reason behind their move.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the conflict between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, split lawmakers in the House, with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

