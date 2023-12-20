Politics
Rivers Assembly withdraws impeachment notice against Fubara
The intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis in Rivers State has started yielding results, as members of the state House of Assembly have withdrawn the impeachment notice that was previously sent to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
The lawmakers officially began their sessions in the state capital of Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
The lawmakers gathered solely to focus on the withdrawal of the impeachment notice against Fubara during their deliberations.
READ ALSO:RIVERS CRISIS: Tinubu meets Wike, Fubara, Odili in Aso Villa
Ripples Nigeria reports that the withdrawal followed a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the warring parties at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Monday night, where a truce was mediated.
According to a report by TVC, the lawmakers announced their decision to withdraw in a notice read on the house floor, citing respect for the President as the reason behind their move.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the conflict between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, split lawmakers in the House, with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...