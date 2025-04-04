Connect with us

News

Rivers court bars Police, DSS from arresting Gov’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie

Published

1 day ago

on

Two courts issue conflicting orders on arrest of Gov Fubara’s chief of staff over explosion at Rivers Assembly

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has issued a restraining order against the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), preventing them from arresting or summoning Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the suspended Rivers State Governor.

The ruling, delivered by Justice I.P.C. Igwe on Thursday, followed a lawsuit filed by Ehie in response to allegations leveled against him by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service of Rivers State. The claims pertain to the arson attack on the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, which occurred on October 29, 2023.

In the case, marked Suit No: PHC/1113/CS/2025, Ehie sought protection from alleged harassment and threats of arrest linked to statements reportedly made by Dr. Nwaeke on March 27, 2025.

Read Also: INEC denies bias in failed recall attempt of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Justice Igwe granted an interim injunction restraining the Inspector-General of Police, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, the Director-General of the DSS, and other security agencies from summoning, detaining, or intimidating Ehie.

The judge emphasized the need to preserve the claimant’s rights pending a formal hearing, stating:

“An order of interim injunction is hereby issued restraining the defendants… from further inviting, demanding appearance of the claimant… or harassing, intimidating, arresting, or detaining the claimant in connection with the alleged arson… pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

In a bid to ensure transparency and due process, the court also granted permission for the legal documents to be served on the relevant security agencies, several of which are headquartered in Abuja, via courier service. This includes the Inspector-General of Police and the DSS Director-General, among others.

Justice Igwe’s ruling allows for substituted service through Red Star Express Courier and mandates proof of delivery be filed in court as evidence. This step ensures that all parties involved receive the court’s directives and have the opportunity to respond appropriately.

Furthermore, the court directed both parties to maintain the current state of affairs, status quo ante litem, as of March 30, 2025, while the matter remains under judicial consideration.

 

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 5 =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...