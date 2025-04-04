Rivers court bars Police, DSS from arresting Gov’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has issued a restraining order against the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), preventing them from arresting or summoning Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to the suspended Rivers State Governor.

The ruling, delivered by Justice I.P.C. Igwe on Thursday, followed a lawsuit filed by Ehie in response to allegations leveled against him by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service of Rivers State. The claims pertain to the arson attack on the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, which occurred on October 29, 2023.

In the case, marked Suit No: PHC/1113/CS/2025, Ehie sought protection from alleged harassment and threats of arrest linked to statements reportedly made by Dr. Nwaeke on March 27, 2025.

Justice Igwe granted an interim injunction restraining the Inspector-General of Police, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, the Director-General of the DSS, and other security agencies from summoning, detaining, or intimidating Ehie.

The judge emphasized the need to preserve the claimant’s rights pending a formal hearing, stating:

“An order of interim injunction is hereby issued restraining the defendants… from further inviting, demanding appearance of the claimant… or harassing, intimidating, arresting, or detaining the claimant in connection with the alleged arson… pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

In a bid to ensure transparency and due process, the court also granted permission for the legal documents to be served on the relevant security agencies, several of which are headquartered in Abuja, via courier service. This includes the Inspector-General of Police and the DSS Director-General, among others.

Justice Igwe’s ruling allows for substituted service through Red Star Express Courier and mandates proof of delivery be filed in court as evidence. This step ensures that all parties involved receive the court’s directives and have the opportunity to respond appropriately.

Furthermore, the court directed both parties to maintain the current state of affairs, status quo ante litem, as of March 30, 2025, while the matter remains under judicial consideration.

