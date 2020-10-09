Rivers Court sentences serial killer to death by hanging

A Rivers State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli, has sentenced a suspected serial killer, Gracious David-West to death by hanging.

David-West was charged with ten counts of reported murder and attempted murder of young women in hotels in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Delivering his judgement, Enebeli found David-West guilty of the murder of 11 young women as well as the attempted murder of one Benita Etims in the said hotels in 2019.

Enebeli based his judgment on the voluntary statement and confession of David-West as well as the CCTV footage which was displayed during trial.

He added that David-West was guilty of the crime which was carried out between 30th of July and September, 2019 and would die by hanging.

“Gracious David-West should be hanged on his neck until he is dead,” he said.

The trial judge stated that the prosecution team was able to convince the court that David-West was the killer of the several females.

The Court however, discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Nimi ThankGod, who was facing one-count charge on the accusation of dumping the corpse of one of the serial killer’s victims in a dustbin.

The prosecutors were unable to prove their case that Thankgod actually committed the crime, hence the reason for his discharge.

