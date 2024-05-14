RIVERS CRISIS: Asari-Dokubo lashes Wike, accuses him of ‘playing god’ (Video)

Former Niger Delta militant and founder of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples’ Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has weighed in on the current political crisis rocking Rivers State as a result of the fallout between immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike and his estranged political godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a video he posted on his Facebook page on Monday, Dokubo, an ally of Fubara, accused Wike of “playing god” who wants to be worshipped by everyone in the state including Fubara who was elected by the people of the state.

In the video, Dokubo also warned President Bola Tinubu not to make the mistake of handing over Rivers and Bayelsa to the FCT Minister.

“He (Wike) is now playing god. It is dead on arrival, all those things that he is doing,” Dokubo said in the video.

“I advise my friend, President Bola Tinubu; what you are doing to all Ijaw, Ikwerre people in Rivers State. You took Rivers state and gave it to one man.”

Dokubo who also seized the opportunity to celebrate Fubara as he clocks one year in office, said the incumbent governor was on the right path.

“With Governor Fubara leading the way, there is hope for a future of growth and development, free from division and discord,” he said.

“Rivers State boasts abundant natural resources that, when properly utilized, can elevate the region into an economic powerhouse, creating opportunities and prosperity for its people.

“By following in the footsteps of the visionary founding fathers of Rivers State, like Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye and Chief Godfrey Kio Jaja Amachree, who championed unity and inclusivity, it is possible to build a united and prosperous future for all.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, I call on all residents of Rivers State to embrace peace, forgiveness, and inclusivity.

“By working together with Governor Fubara, regardless of political differences, a brighter and more prosperous future for Rivers State is within reach.”

The former militants leader also commended Tinubu for the award of the contract for the coastal highway, which he said would unleash wealth and development in the areas covered by the highway.

