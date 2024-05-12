RIVERS CRISIS: Ex-PDP nat’l chairman reveals real reason behind Wike, Fubara fight

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has revealed what he said is the main cause of the political crisis in Rivers State.

He accused immediate past governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, of masterminding the ongoing political crisis in the state because of incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s blockage of the state treasury from being looted.

In a statement on Saturday issued on his behalf by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus noted that Fubara has blocked all loopholes that could allow unauthorized individuals access to the revenues in the coffers of the state, an action which has resulted in him being maligned.

The former PDP chairman blamed Wike for heating up the polity and called on him to give his successor the chance to carry out his mandate to the people.

Secondus also accused Wike of being the brain behind Fubura’s political troubles, citing the minister’s conduct, utterances and unrelenting fued with the governor which has cast the state in bad light.

He emphasized that Wike’s incessant war with Fubara has gone a long way in demarketing the state simply because his successor had blocked all loopholes that could grant him (Wike) access to the revenues in the coffers of Rivers State.

He also alleged that Wike had instructed his aides and political associates to continuously malign and sabotage the peace, progress, and prosperity of the state by ceaselessly attacking Fubara and other leaders of the state in the media.

“Wike has been governor for eight years and is now Minister of the FCT. As Minister, what, has he (Wike) attracted in terms of Federal projects to our dear State since he assumed office?” Secondus queried.

“Perhaps misery, grief, and anguish. As Governor he had supervised the exit of investors from the state due to his draconian policies.

“He had on an occasion mentioned that he is capable of causing crisis and he is not far from the truth, as he is causing an unfathomable crisis in Rivers State.

“Mrs Patience Jonathan and I worked for his emergence as governor, have we ever breathed down his neck? Instead what we get is disrespect and insults.

“ I can attest to Dr. Odili’s performance as Governor being the State PDP chairman then. I hasten to say without any fear of contradiction that he is the best governor of Rivers State in this dispensation.

“Wike claims that our revered Dr. Odili made him but in his characteristic manner, he publicly ridiculed the Odili’s without any justification. He owes them an unreserved apology and he should do so publicly.

“These media attacks against the political leaders of Rivers State are unwarranted and diversionary.

“For the records Wike should account for the three hundred million dollars ($300m) he collected from the NNPC for the Ogoni Oil well and the cash refund made by the Saipem oil and gas company and subsequently account for his eight-year tenure of over N4 Trillion realized, mismanaged and squandered, rather than trying to cover his inadequacies through media attacks.

“I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prevail on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to stop overheating the Rivers State political atmosphere and allow Fubara to work. Whatever Wike thinks he is It must be stressed that Rivers people made him.”

