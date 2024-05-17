RIVERS CRISIS: Those who want to distract us now sleep with their eyes open —Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, issued a veiled warning to his political opponents.

According to him, the political crisis in the state was meant to distract him, even as he asserted that his detractors are “ the ones sleeping with their two eyes open”.

Fubara spoke when he received the national and state leadership of Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) who were on solidarity walk to Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, to mark the 2024 Issac Adaka Boro Day.

The governor noted that Major Isaac Adaka Boro genuinely stood for equity, justice, and fair play, and pursued his course to ensure liberation for the Ijaw people and their clans.

Fubara stressed that every genuine Rivers man is a liberator, adding that he was delighted to receive them on such auspicious day to re-enact the common purpose of liberation that they shared.

He said, “Because he stood for that unique thing, even after his death, we still celebrate him because he was a liberator.

“Every Rivers man, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw or upland, the most important thing is that every genuine Rivers man must be a liberator.

“And I’m happy that you have come here today. I have also received you because we have one common purpose: to liberate our dear state. We are not going back on that.”

The governor stated that the target of the renewed crisis in the state was to distract his one year in office celebration, but that those behind it are sleeping with their eyes opened.

He said: “I am happy that you’ve told me this morning that when I call on you, you will respond. But there is nothing to call on you for. Because we have already defeated them.

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. And what is that blood: it is the blood of action; less talk, more action.”

These comments come amidst celebrations marking Fubara’s first year in office. He highlighted his achievements while acknowledging attempts by unnamed individuals to undermine his progress.

