Rivers Elders accuse Gov Fubara’s supporters of fuelling propaganda against Wike

The Rivers Elders Forum (REF), on Wednesday, claimed that proponents of Governor Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers State were using propaganda against Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to inflame the crisis that is roiling the state.

The attempt to remove Fubara from office by Wike-supporting members of the State House of Assembly has left Rivers in a precarious situation.

But addressing a press conference in Abuja, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, leader of the elders, advised those encouraging Fubara “to engage in a needless and fruitless battle with Former Governor Wike to desist forthwith and allow the Governor concentrate on consolidating on the extraordinary achievements of H.E. Wike while he was governor.”

Additionally, they issued a warning against using propaganda against the FCT Minister, claiming that doing so would only make matters worse and prevent the populace from reaping the rewards of democracy.

Alabraba stated that after speaking with Wike and Fubara and after examining the situation, we would like to thank Wike once more for the audience and his kind nature. We also want to acknowledge that we accept the elders’ mediation and will keep working selflessly for our State.

“We urge H.E. Sim Fubara to take urgent steps to correct the false narrative against H.E. N. Wike thus providing a window for mediatory talks and a way forward. Our pact with Rivers people is unbroken. They gave us mandate in the last election on the back of our achievements under H.E. Wike and trust that the candidate from our political family will continue these good works.”

“We caution the new friends of Governor Sim Fubara to retract their steps before they throw the state into deeper crisis,” he said.

