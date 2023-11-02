Politics
Rivers Elders accuse Gov Fubara’s supporters of fuelling propaganda against Wike
The Rivers Elders Forum (REF), on Wednesday, claimed that proponents of Governor Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers State were using propaganda against Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to inflame the crisis that is roiling the state.
The attempt to remove Fubara from office by Wike-supporting members of the State House of Assembly has left Rivers in a precarious situation.
But addressing a press conference in Abuja, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, leader of the elders, advised those encouraging Fubara “to engage in a needless and fruitless battle with Former Governor Wike to desist forthwith and allow the Governor concentrate on consolidating on the extraordinary achievements of H.E. Wike while he was governor.”
Read Also: Court stops Rivers Assembly from impeaching Gov Fubara
Additionally, they issued a warning against using propaganda against the FCT Minister, claiming that doing so would only make matters worse and prevent the populace from reaping the rewards of democracy.
Alabraba stated that after speaking with Wike and Fubara and after examining the situation, we would like to thank Wike once more for the audience and his kind nature. We also want to acknowledge that we accept the elders’ mediation and will keep working selflessly for our State.
“We urge H.E. Sim Fubara to take urgent steps to correct the false narrative against H.E. N. Wike thus providing a window for mediatory talks and a way forward. Our pact with Rivers people is unbroken. They gave us mandate in the last election on the back of our achievements under H.E. Wike and trust that the candidate from our political family will continue these good works.”
“We caution the new friends of Governor Sim Fubara to retract their steps before they throw the state into deeper crisis,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...