Rivers gov, Wike, approves date for reopening of nursery, primary schools

The Rivers State government led by Governor Nyesom Wike has approved Monday, November 23, as date for the reopening of Nursery and Primary Schools in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued on Monday by Sir Chidi Adiele on behalf of the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, which advised Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons to take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols.

The release also informed that the resumption was for commencement of the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The statement read thus in full: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), Governor of Rivers State, has approved the reopening of all Public and Private Nursery and Primary Schools in the State with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020 for First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the School Calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August 2020.

“By this all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols.”

“Parents, guardians and the general public have been advised to prepare their children for resumption,” it concluded.

