Rivers gov, Wike, denies shutting down schools over second wave of COVID-19

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has denied ordering the shutting down of primary and secondary schools in the state due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kanye Ebeku, who was reacting to a report that Governor Wike ordered the closure of schools in the state over concerns that there was an upsurge in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Rivers.

Prof. Ubeku who described the report as fake news added that the report was the handiwork of mischief-makers whose intention was to pit the people against the state government.

He said; “The attention of Rivers Education Ministry has been drawn to a fake news trending on social media that Gov. Nyesom Wike ordered closure of schools for two weeks.

“The ministry, hereby, categorically states that the news is false and should be treated as false news.

“The news is the handiwork of fraudsters and mischief-makers who derive pleasure in misleading members of the public and causing confusion,” Prof. Ubeku added.

