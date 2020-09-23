Rivers gov, Wike, joins calls for reform or scrapping of SARS | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has called for the reformation or scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police, following another alleged extra judicial killing.

Governor Wike made the call on Tuesday in a series of tweets on his offcial timeline following the murder of a local musician identified as Daniel Ikeaguchi, aka Sleek, by policemen in Rivers State.

According to reports, the musician was allegedly shot dead by Anti Kidnapping operatives in Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt on Saturday, sparking a wave of protests for two days by youths demanding justice for the slain musician.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Wike wrote; ““The brutal killing of a young vibrant man in Port Harcourt by men of the SARS unit of @PoliceNG is unacceptable. We have and will continue to clamour for the reformation or outright dissolution of SARS because they have become a menace to society. #EndSARS.”

Meanwhile, Rivers Command of the Nigeria Police in an update through its spokesman, Namdi Omoni, said the police operatives involved in the incident have been arrested and are being investigated.

Omoni in a statement said, “Leader of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit on patrol along Elelenwo took one Daniel Ikeaguchi with Sgt Isaiah Ben attached to 35 PMF Jigawa but on guard duty at an estate in Elelenwo, who allegedly shot the deceased at the Elelenwo Police Station.

“On the receipt of the report, the DPO, Chima Nnaji immediately ordered that the boy, which was bleeding, be taken to the hospital, but he eventually died and was deposited at the UPTH mortuary.

“The DPO after preliminary investigation transferred the sergeant and the four Policemen from Anti-Kidnapping to the State CID for further Investigation. They are still being interrogated,” he added.

