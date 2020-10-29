Rivers gov, Wike, officially signs executive order banning IPOB

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has signed an executive order which officially bans the activities of the Indigenous Peoples Organization of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the state.

Governor Wike made this known during a state broadcast on Wednesday night where he noted that the state government was opposed to the presence and activities of the now proscribed group.

He further noted during the state broadcast that his administration will neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise in the State.

“And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State.

“But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.

“This is clearly a terrorist group whose existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the Government and peoples of South-Eastern States of the country. I have therefore signed the executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety,” he said.

On the curfew imposed on Oyigbo LGA, Wike said; “However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu motor spare market shall remain closed, also, until further notice.”

