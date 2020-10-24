Rivers gov, Wike, proscribes activities of IPOB in Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike has proscribed all the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state, for causing violence and destruction.

Governor Wike gave the order on Friday in a statewide broadcast after it was reported that members of IPOB caused mayhem at Oyigbo Local Government Area and some parts of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on Tuesday 21st October 2020.

During the statewide broadcast, Governor Wike stated that his administration had severally pleaded, warned and even advised IPOB and its members to discontinue its insurrectional actions in Rivers State to no avail.

He said; “As a Government, we owe our people and all residents the responsibility to protect their lives, property and wellbeing and to prevent trouble-makers of all shades and character from violating our collective peace, security and pursuit of happiness.

“Therefore, in view of the fact that IPOB has since been proscribed throughout Nigeria; and

“Having come to the firm conclusion that the activities of the banned IPOB are not just dangerous to lives and property, but also, constitute clear and present threat to the existential interest and aspirations of Rivers State and all our people;

“We have decided to reinforce, implement and enforce the existing judicial and national ban on IPOB by putting a total and complete stop to its presence and or activities in Rivers State or any part thereof.

“Accordingly, as from today 23rd October 2020, the Rivers State Government has: Outlawed IPOB from existing and or operating in Rivers State or any part thereof in line with the proscription order of the Federal High Court and the Federal Government.

“No form of procession and or agitation by IPOB or any of its affiliates is allowed to take place in Rivers State or any part thereof, hence forth.

“Security agencies are hereby directed to stop any form of procession or agitation by IPOB in Rivers State or any part thereof and arrest and prosecute any person or group that identifies with the membership or activities of IPOB in the State;

“Government will issue an executive order to strengthen and ensure the effective enforcement of these measures;

“We cannot allow IPOB miscreants and other misguided similar groups to threaten our collective peace, security and wellbeing under whatever guise,” Wike concluded.

