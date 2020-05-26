Rivers govt lifts COVID-19 lockdown

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday lifted the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The governor had on May 7 announced a 24-hour lockdown in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City local government areas of the state as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

However, in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, Governor Wike announced the lifting of the lockdown.

He said no part of the part would be under lockdown from Tuesday.

He said: ”In the last two months we have implemented several calculated measures in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus in our State. Some of these measures were severe, but necessary, including the total lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas, which are, without doubt, the social and economic never-centres of our state.

“Arguably, these measures and your sacrifices have enabled us so far, to contain and limit the spread of this virus to four out of the 23 local government areas of the state. Also, the pattern of infection remains predictable, as there is yet, any evidence of serious community transmission, although this cannot be ruled out with the increasing number of positive cases; the majority of which, are connected to contacts with oil company workers who imported the disease into the state.

“And so, while we should all still be concerned, since our set goals in the battle against the virus are not yet achieved, there is no need to fear. We are totally in control, working hard every day and believing that the worst will soon be behind us.

“In continuation of our struggle against the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we had planned to resume the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas from Wednesday, 27th May 2020.

“However, after a comprehensive review of the measures we have taken and further considerations placed before us by well-meaning members of the public, the State Security Council has decided to cancel the proposed lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state.

“In essence, no part of Rivers State is or will be under any lockdown from this moment and this will be so, except where it becomes necessary again.”

